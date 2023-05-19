In 2003, the manager started at the cash register of a Lidl branch in Nuremberg and quickly made a career. He became sales manager, rose to area manager, held management positions in logistics and sales, then went to Lidl in Ireland and Austria and finally became head of Lidl in the UK in September 2016. That was his baptism of fire.

In the middle of Brexit, he had to make sure that the shelves on the island remained reasonably full despite truck traffic jams. He also pushed ahead with the expansion of the branches: 240 new Lidl stores opened in the UK in five years. In March 2022, Kenneth McGrath, the global boss of Lidl, finally entrusted him with the German market with a turnover of 24.3 billion euros. “Lidl operates 3,250 branches in Germany, which shows the importance of the home market,” Härtnagel said after the tour in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche, adding: “Germany is the largest Lidl country”.

But first he led the crowd of journalists back into the building and down a flight of stairs. The night before there were still tables for the birthday party. To celebrate the day, Härtnagel presented a large-scale advertising campaign. Stars like Helene Fischer, Barbara Schöneberger and Max Giermann will be drumming up TV spots for the retail chain over the next few weeks.