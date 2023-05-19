Home » “Germany is the largest Lidl country”
Business

“Germany is the largest Lidl country”

by admin
“Germany is the largest Lidl country”

In 2003, the manager started at the cash register of a Lidl branch in Nuremberg and quickly made a career. He became sales manager, rose to area manager, held management positions in logistics and sales, then went to Lidl in Ireland and Austria and finally became head of Lidl in the UK in September 2016. That was his baptism of fire.
In the middle of Brexit, he had to make sure that the shelves on the island remained reasonably full despite truck traffic jams. He also pushed ahead with the expansion of the branches: 240 new Lidl stores opened in the UK in five years. In March 2022, Kenneth McGrath, the global boss of Lidl, finally entrusted him with the German market with a turnover of 24.3 billion euros. “Lidl operates 3,250 branches in Germany, which shows the importance of the home market,” Härtnagel said after the tour in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche, adding: “Germany is the largest Lidl country”.

But first he led the crowd of journalists back into the building and down a flight of stairs. The night before there were still tables for the birthday party. To celebrate the day, Härtnagel presented a large-scale advertising campaign. Stars like Helene Fischer, Barbara Schöneberger and Max Giermann will be drumming up TV spots for the retail chain over the next few weeks.

See also  Rongwei Securities Liu Sishan: The stock index opened higher and moved higher to challenge the rebound height again – yqqlm

You may also like

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Stock market: Dax at record high – this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy