Germany: July inflation +0.3% m/m

German inflation in July 2023 is in line with expectations, showing a controlled decrease on an annual basis compared to the previous month. This is what the preliminary estimates published by Destatis, the German statistical agency, reveal.

In detail, consumer prices recorded an increase of 0.3% on the month, in line with the 0.3% increase of the previous month and consistent with market forecasts, also set at 0.3% . This figure confirms the stability of consumer prices in Germany, a key indicator for assessing the country’s economic health.

As regards the trend on an annual basis, the price indicator shows +6.2%, slightly down on the +6.4% of the previous month, but in line with market expectations, which are also at +6.2%. These data confirm the trend of German inflation, a key element for investors and policy makers.

