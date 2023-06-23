Germany: June manufacturing PMI down to 41 points

According to the June preliminary reading, Germany’s manufacturing PMI came in at 41.0 points, down further from 43.2 points in May. Analysts were expecting a value of 43.5 points.

As far as the services PMI is concerned, a decrease was recorded from 57.2 to 54.1 points, against the 56.3 of the consensus.

The composite PMI fell from 53.9 to 50.8 points, compared to the 53.3 expected by the experts.

