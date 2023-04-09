The winter was mild and energy consumption was lower than feared. The expected recession is not foreseeable, instead there is a small economic plus of 0.3 percent. “The economic setback in the winter half of 2022/2023 is likely to have been less severe than feared in the autumn,” corrects Timo Wollmershäuser, professor at the Ifo Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich, the forecast from last autumn.

The Ifo Institute belongs to the group of four leading German economic research institutes that prepare an expert opinion twice a year on behalf of the federal government. This spring, a research institute from Austria is also on board. The numbers that they calculate are important for the tax estimate and the budget of the federal government.

Got off with a black eye

Even if the company’s order books were full, the general conditions did not make it easy. “Persistent delivery problems with primary products, strong turbulence with extreme price peaks on the energy markets and a lack of workers, also due to the exceptionally high level of sick leave, reduced the production possibilities of the German economy and prevented a stronger increase in domestic product,” lists Wollmershäuser.

Timo Wollmershäuser from the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich

For 2024, the institutes expect growth of 1.5 percent. That is not certain, because geopolitical tensions and cold temperatures could trigger price jumps again at any time. “The danger of a shortage in the coming winter still exists,” said Wollmershäuser. He also assesses the medium-term prospects as less rosy. “According to our estimates, the average growth rate of the German economy will only be around half a percent towards the end of the decade.”

end of growth

This should show that the fat years in Germany are over for the foreseeable future. This has less to do with the consequences of the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war. The aging society, too few workers and, above all, the departure from gas, oil and coal, which initially entails higher energy prices, are affecting Germany.

Cheap fossil energy has long been the basis for the successful German business model. Now everything is different in one fell swoop. No more gas from Russia, instead expensive replacement deliveries and the realization that the switch to climate-friendly energy must be accelerated significantly simply because of increasing global warming.

Fewer horses and less feed

Stefan Kooths, professor at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, tries to use an easily understandable metaphor to make a complex situation tangible: “The growth prospects for the German economy can be compared with the speed of a horse-drawn carriage, in which the number of draft animals is decreasing, but at the same time less concentrated feed should be fed, but more passengers want to ride.”

In the current situation, it is important to “oil the wheels and throw off ballast”. That could happen, for example, by lowering “the high tax burden” or through qualified immigration, explains Kooths. Government stimulus packages, on the other hand, would not help, but – to stick with the metaphor – were “nothing more than lashes”, which would only provide a short-term boost.

Subsidies only slow things down

The scientists consider the discussion about making industrial electricity cheaper to be misguided. Security and costs of the energy supply are important location factors, but the energy transition cannot be achieved without a controlling “price mechanism”. “Compliance with the climate targets requires enormous efforts in terms of energy efficiency, and the experience of the past year has shown that the price of energy can be a really suitable instrument for increasing this efficiency,” says Timo Wollmershäuser.

The economists clearly reject the promise often made by politicians that the conversion of the economy towards climate neutrality will give the economy an additional boost. Production capacities in the economy would only be rebuilt. “There is no double dividend – more climate protection and on top of that a growth miracle. Unfortunately, that’s an illusion,” says Stefan Kooths.

prices remain high

It is all the more important to improve further framework conditions, which also include the fall in inflation. The institutes do not expect the situation to ease until next year. Then the inflation rate should fall to 2.4 percent, after six percent this year. That will boost private consumption from the second half of the year, because then real wages should also increase again.

Building has become very expensive due to rising interest rates

The institutes see industry as a pillar of the economy, which should benefit from easing supply bottlenecks and cheaper energy. The construction industry, on the other hand, will slow down. “Demand will remain weak, especially in residential construction, also because the European Central Bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy course and financing costs will continue to rise as a result,” said Wollmershäuser.

Rosy times for employees

The institutes have good news ready for the labor market. The number of people in employment is likely to increase further, from around 45.6 million last year to around 46.0 million in the coming year. However, the number of unemployed is likely to increase temporarily to almost 2.5 million this year, since the Ukrainian refugees will not immediately gain a foothold in the labor market. In 2024, unemployment should then fall again to a good 2.4 million.

See also Work, record vacancies and resignations in Europe. It is the "big turnover" Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (left), Oliver Holtemöller from the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH) and Timo Wollmershäuser from the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich

In principle, the scientists foresee rosy times for employees, since they are likely to “have the upper hand” in collective bargaining in the coming years. “Therefore, if in doubt, we will see strong wage increases,” says Stefan Kooths. In times of a shortage of skilled workers and demographic change, companies would have to “respond much more to the wishes of the workforce in order to remain attractive as employers”.

Risk factor The bank

The spring report describes the situation in the global economy as “continuing to be weak”. The increase in interest rates, which is “unusual in historical comparison” and which is “not over” in the foreseeable future, has had a significantly dampening effect. “We are expecting at least smaller interest rate increases and that is slowing down investments,” says Stefan Ederer from the Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO).

A risk for the global economy is currently emanating above all from the financial sector. “The rise in interest rates means that asset prices fall and if banks are not adequately protected against this, there may well be a loss of confidence.”