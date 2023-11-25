Germany overtakes Japan as the world’s third largest economy

Need for renovation: Germany is overtaking Japan as the world‘s third largest economy. However, the reasons speak for the relegation of both countries. PICTURE ALLIANCE

This year, Germany will overtake Japan as the world‘s third largest economy. But behind this is not the rise of Germany, but rather the decline of Japan.

This is a warning for Germany. Because Japan’s big problem is also having a full impact here: the population is aging, the workforce is shrinking – the economy is stagnating even in good times.

Very soon both countries will be overtaken by an emerging state with a young and growing population: India.

In no other large industrial country is the economy developing as poorly as here. Nevertheless, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Germany’s economy is overtaking that of Japan. There are two main reasons for this development – ​​it is also a warning for Germany.

The forecast underlines “the long-lasting weakness of the Japanese economy,” writes the Japanese daily Nihon Keizai Shimbun, or Nikkei for short. And to illustrate the drama, she looks back to the year 2000: At that time, Japan’s economy was the second largest in the world after the USA and two and a half times larger than Germany’s.

In 2010, China moved up to second place, and this year the German economy will overtake that of Japan, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts.

“>

However, the Germans are likely to be far more astonished than the Japanese. The German economy is doing extremely poorly, there has been talk of a crisis for a long time, and complaints are coming from almost all sectors. Consumption is poor, exports are sluggish, and even the federal government expects economic output to decline by 0.4 percent this year.

The prospect of Germany becoming the third largest economy becomes even more astonishing when you consider the other details of the IMF forecast. This also predicts that German gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 0.5 percent this year, while Japan will see an increase of two percent.

Germany overtakes Japan. These are the reasons

How does this all come together? There are two main explanations for this, and essentially it is primarily a statistical effect. But not quite either. Rather, the development can also be understood as a warning for Germany.

On the one hand, the development of the gross domestic product is always shown adjusted for inflation, so inflation is taken out. However, economic strength is presented in nominal terms, as an absolute number, which is of course increased by inflation.

This is why Germany’s GDP is shrinking this year after deducting inflation, but in absolute terms the economic power is growing significantly due to inflation.

In Japan, on the other hand, the economy is growing by two percent after deducting inflation, but the inflation rate there is significantly lower than in Germany. The result: Growth in absolute numbers is far lower than that in Germany.

On the other hand, the development of exchange rates also contributes to the change of leadership at the top ranks of economic nations. The IMF converts the respective national GDP into dollars.

The euro was worth less than a dollar twelve months ago, but it is now back at around $1.07. As a result, German GDP alone would rise by seven percent in US dollars, even in the event of stagnation.

In Japan, however, it is completely different: the yen has been steadily losing value for several years, around a third against the dollar in the last three years, and to a similar extent against the euro. This causes Japan’s GDP to shrink in dollar terms even as it grows in yen terms.

All of this means that Japan’s nominal economic power this year, at $4.23 trillion, will be behind Germany’s, which is $4.42 trillion.

These statistical effects can explain much of the shift, but not all of it. In fact, Japan’s economy was in a permanent crisis for almost three decades, trapped in deflation and mini-growth. Calculated in yen, Japan’s GDP has only grown by around ten percent between 2000 and today, while Germany’s GDP has grown by around 90 percent.

A major reason for Japan’s plight was and is the demographic development. The number of people of working age there has been shrinking since 1995; in Germany this process only began a few years ago and has so far been very moderate.

However, the decline in the number of working people in this country will accelerate rapidly in the coming years as the baby boomers retire. By 2030, five million more German citizens are expected to retire than there are young people in employment. The Japanese example is therefore also one Warning for Germany.

Germany will face more recessions in the future

Economists Rainer Kotschy and David E. Bloom have calculated what this development means specifically for Germany. Accordingly, due to demographic developments alone, German economic growth will be around 0.9 percent lower per year by 2050 than would be the case if the population remained the same. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s fatal, as a review shows.

There were three recession years in Germany between 2000 and 2020, so around every sixth to seventh year was a recession year. During that time, there were also three years in which growth was less than 0.9 percent. In the future, this would also become recession years, so that around every third year would be a recession year if the future 20 years were similar to the years up to 2020.

But in the first two decades of the century, Germany benefited enormously from globalization and from cheap energy from Russia. That is now over, so the coming years are likely to be more difficult. In the end, there could be a recession in Germany not just every third year, but perhaps every second year, meaning growth would practically come to a standstill.

If inflation then falls and the value of the euro falls against the dollar, the place in the top three in the ranking of the largest economies could quickly be over. Perhaps there will be another swap of places with Japan, but it is much more likely that another country will soon move in front of both: If.

The IMF puts its economic power at $3.73 trillion this year, around 15 percent less than Germany. But given the growth rates of the Indian economy, the subcontinent will almost certainly overtake the two old industrialized countries in the foreseeable future.

The article first appeared in Welt.

