Looking back at 2013, 10 years ago, the domestic new energy vehicles at that time can be said to have just started. At that time, the new energy vehicle company Haitou was labeled as a fraudulent subsidy. On a global scale, Tesla’s first mass-produced model, the Model S, has only just been put into production, and Tesla’s reputation is far from what it is today. However, in just ten years, the situation can be said to have undergone earth-shaking changes.

Electric vehicles, which were once unpopular, have become popular today, and the new energy vehicle industry has become a sunrise industry compared with traditional fuel vehicles.

The rapid development of new energy vehicles today is not only due to the continuous improvement of its own technology, but also the strong support of policies has also played an important role. In order to encourage the development of the new energy automobile industry, considerable subsidies have been given both domestically and abroad. Compared with subsidies, directly banning the sale of fuel vehicles is a powerful policy medicine, and it is also a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the heads of traditional car companies.

The European Union has previously issued the strongest combustion ban in history, announcing that it will officially ban the sale of fuel vehicles within the EU in 2035. However, this proposal seems to be “aborted” before it is officially passed.

The EU’s 2035 flame ban has been overhauled

On February 14 this year, the European Parliament passed a historic resolution, deciding to completely stop the sale of new fuel cars and vans by 2035. The proposed Euro 7 (Euro7) emission standards will impose stricter emission limits on pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. Although the European Union has repeatedly stated that it will ban the sale of fuel vehicles from 2035, the resolution has caused many protests within the European Union.

Among them, the old car powerhouse that had not clearly opposed the bill before finally stopped pretending and directly opposed the combustion ban in real name.

Michael Theurer, Germany’s state secretary for digital and transport infrastructure, told a meeting of EU ministers in Stockholm: “We believe that electric vehicles are now the way to go, but we need more diverse approaches. Synthetic fuels We also need (eFuels) technology and biofuel technology.” He also threatened the EU that unless the European Commission agreed to use synthetic fuels, Germany would not pass the resolution. Although the relevant resolutions have been passed by the European Parliament, this resolution still needs to be approved by the European Council before it can take effect.

Under the opposition of Germany and other seven countries, the EU had to continue negotiations on related issues. After compromises and concessions on the EU side, EU and German government officials said an agreement had been reached on the future use of internal combustion engines. EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Twitter: “We have reached an agreement with Germany on the use of synthetic fuels in future cars.”

German Transport Minister Volker Wiesing also said: “After 2035, internal combustion engine vehicles can still be registered if they only use fully carbon-neutral fuels.”

After negotiations, a new agreement was finally reached within the EU. According to Reuters, on March 28 local time, EU member states finally reached a landmark agreement to approve a ban on the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles from 2035. The new agreement no longer completely requires the ban on the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035, but only bans the sale of non-zero emission vehicles. Those models that use synthetic fuels (e-fuels) can still continue to be sold after 2035.

What is synthetic fuel?

“e-fuel” is a new compound word, in which the letter “e” stands for “renewable electricity electro”, “fuel” means “fuel” in English, and its Chinese is often translated as synthetic fuel or electronic fuel.

According to relevant introductions, synthetic fuels are different from general fossil fuels in that they are not extracted from petroleum. The production of synthetic fuels is based on the extraction of hydrogen. It does this through an electrolysis process that splits water into its hydrogen and oxygen components. Hydrogen is combined with carbon dioxide extracted from the air and converted into an energy liquid. With the help of a catalyst and high pressure, the hydrogen is combined with the carbon dioxide. Since electricity is used to produce e-fuels, the process is called electricity-to-liquids: that is, electricity is converted into a synthetic liquid that is easy to store and transport.

After being processed by a fuel plant, the synthetic fuel can be converted into various types such as e-gasoline, e-methane, e-methanol, e-kerosene, etc., which can meet the needs of different vehicles and completely replace traditional fuels.In addition, synthetic fuels can be blended with conventional fuels in any proportion. You can continue to use the existing logistics network, whether it is a gas station, a fuel transport vehicle or an oil depot, they are all close to perfect compatibility.

According to manufacturers who produce synthetic fuels, synthetic fuels maintain carbon neutrality during the entire process of production and use, that is, the carbon dioxide emitted during use is consistent with the carbon dioxide consumed during production, so it does not bring Additional carbon emission pollution, which is why the EU can finally allow fuel vehicles using this fuel to continue to be sold in 2035.

Why did the EU change the agreement?

On the surface, the EU’s revision of the agreement is mainly due to the opposition of major auto countries such as Germany and Italy. The reason behind this is that if the EU really bans the sale of all fuel vehicles in 2035, it will have serious consequences within the EU and other countries. The country’s traditional car companies have had a huge impact.

On the one hand, for the major traditional car companies that still focus on fuel vehicles, it is definitely not an easy task to fully switch to electrification in 2035, and it will cost a huge price. Volkswagen Group, Europe’s largest car company, has said that the company has decided to increase its five-year spending plan to 180 billion euros, of which about 70% (126 billion euros) will be invested by Volkswagen in the field of electric vehicles and software. This number is not a small number for any company.

Previously, the Stellantis Group, also one of the largest car companies in Europe, also expressed concern about the implementation of the combustion ban. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group, said that the move to ban fuel vehicles across Europe will have a series of social and environmental impacts. He believes that banning the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035 and forcing automakers to switch to pure electric vehicles is not the most effective way to deal with climate change, and a one-size-fits-all approach to fuel vehicles is not conducive to the development of car companies. In his view, electrification is a choice made by politicians, not an industry made out of technical considerations.

Another dissatisfaction with the ban comes from concerns about the insufficient number of infrastructure such as charging piles in Europe. Although European countries are working hard to promote the production and sales of new energy vehicles, the lack of charging infrastructure will make it more difficult to use electric vehicles. According to a report jointly released by Ernst & Young and the European Electricity Industry Alliance (Eurelectric) in 2022, there will be 3.3 million electric vehicles on the road in Europe in 2022, and by 2035, 9 million public charging piles and 56 million household charging piles will be needed In order to meet the demand, this means that by 2030, Europe needs to install 500,000 public charging piles per year, and then 1 million per year. To achieve this goal, it seems that there is no small difficulty.

write at the end

Judging from the current situation, Germany and other countries seem to have achieved phased victories in the game with the EU, and still retain the production qualification of some fuel vehicles in 2035. German car companies such as Porsche and Audi have already started research, development and production of synthetic fuels.

However, it needs to be understood that the production of synthetic fuel is not as simple as imagined. Due to the need for a large amount of clean electricity and fresh water, its production cost is still very expensive. If the cost cannot be controlled within a reasonable range by then, the production of synthetic fuel I’m afraid it’s still difficult to go along the whole line.

On the other hand, electrification is now a global trend. As Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said on Tuesday: “Electrification is undoubtedly the development direction of the entire automobile industry. Fully investing in electrification will enable Sweden to achieve a competitive advantage as soon as possible. Although Germany has won the transition period, it may be possible in the future Will spend more time catching up.”