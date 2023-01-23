© Reuters. Germany plans to generate 80% of its electricity from clean sources by 2030



Germany has drawn up plans for the development of offshore wind turbine sites with the aim of achieving an installed capacity of 30 gigawatts by 2030, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement on Friday.

Details of the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Office (BSH) plan to allow for more wind capacity have yet to be released, but the plan is expected to have enough room for 40GW or even 50GW by 2035.

One of the plans BSH has shared is to integrate German wind turbines into its neighbor’s offshore network on the North Sea.

“The plans of the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Office and our November 2022 offshore agreement (with the states and grid operators) are further additions to our ambitious masterplan for the expansion of renewable energy,” said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck. part.

The government agreed in 2021 to reach 30GW of wind power by 2030, and the country’s plan shows that up to 80% of its electricity will come from clean sources by 2030, the report said. Germany currently generates less than half of its electricity from clean sources.

The plan is ambitious and represents a quadrupling of Germany’s current wind power capacity of just 8GW.

In October, a German wind farm owned by RWE was demolished to make way for an opencast lignite mine. Relevant agencies urged RWE to abandon plans to dismantle the wind farm, saying that in the current situation, there is great potential for the use of all renewable energy sources. They should all run for as long as possible.