Germany will issue federal bonds with a total volume of about 539 billion euros in 2023, according to a statement by the German Finance Agency.

This was reported by Radiocor according to which within this amount, the German Finance Agency plans to issue 274 billion euros on the capital markets through auctions of conventional bonds. Another 242 billion euros will be issued on the money market. In addition, Olaf Scholz’s government plans to issue 15-17 billion euros in green bonds and 6-8 billion euros in inflation-linked bonds.