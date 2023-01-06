In Germany, retail sales rose less than expected month-on-month in November, while factory orders fell sharply.

In detail, retail sales show a cyclical increase of 1.1%, compared to the +1.5% expected by analysts and the -2.8% in October. On an annual basis, not seasonally adjusted, the change is equal to -5.7%, against the expected -5.9% and -6.5% in the previous month.

German factory orders, on the other hand, show a month-on-month drop of 5.3%, compared to the estimated -0.5% and +0.6% in October. On an annual basis, corrected for calendar effects, the contraction is equal to 11%, against -5.8% of the consensus and -3.3% in the previous month. As specified by the German statistics office, the collapse was mainly determined by a reduction in foreign orders, in particular from the euro area.