Home Business Germany: retail sales and factory orders below expectations in November
Business

Germany: retail sales and factory orders below expectations in November

by admin

In Germany, retail sales rose less than expected month-on-month in November, while factory orders fell sharply.

In detail, retail sales show a cyclical increase of 1.1%, compared to the +1.5% expected by analysts and the -2.8% in October. On an annual basis, not seasonally adjusted, the change is equal to -5.7%, against the expected -5.9% and -6.5% in the previous month.

German factory orders, on the other hand, show a month-on-month drop of 5.3%, compared to the estimated -0.5% and +0.6% in October. On an annual basis, corrected for calendar effects, the contraction is equal to 11%, against -5.8% of the consensus and -3.3% in the previous month. As specified by the German statistics office, the collapse was mainly determined by a reduction in foreign orders, in particular from the euro area.

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively fell, the Nasdaq fell more than 1%, and popular Chinese concept stocks were among the top losers – yqqlm

You may also like

Weekly inventory of Lange’s construction steel products: market...

Tesla: New discounts in China, launches high-end S...

Evening News Financial Briefing: Amazon plans to lay...

Photovoltaic sector surges, collective adjustment of food stocks丨On...

Stock exchanges, Europe wary on the day of...

International gold prices rose slightly, bears must be...

Start above parity for the European stock exchanges,...

The international gold price may regain its position...

Peugeot Inception, the car of the future that...

It is difficult to start the downstream consumption...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy