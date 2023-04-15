Germany says goodbye to nuclear power

Today is a historic day for Germany. After 62 years, they close the last three nuclear power plants left on (Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2) and the country bids farewell to the atom. A decision that comes from afar. The first to address the nuclear question in a rather incisive way was the chancellor Gerhard Schröder at the end of the 1990s, when his government supported by the Social Democrats and the Greens decided to shut down all German nuclear reactors by 2022.

The plan was reviewed in late 2010 by the chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conservative-led coalition decided to extend the deadline by 12 years. But then, in 2011, the very serious Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan convinced the reluctant Merkel to return to Schröder’s original plan: all reactors should have requested by 2022, thus eliminating the postponement approved a few months earlier.

A short extension to the war in Ukraine

Finally, after a long confrontation within the coalition and some second thoughts, the chancellor Olaf Scholz in October 2022 it announced that the three nuclear power plants would not be closed at the end of the year, but that they would continue to operate until in April 2023in order to overcome the cold season without the possible unexpected events related to the war in Ukraine.

The effects of the reduction of active reactors and the war in Ukraine are evident in the data on the sources used by Germany to produce electricity in the third quarter of 2022, the latest for which data is available. 31.9% of electricity is derived from coal power plants, with an increase of 13% over the previous year. Electricity from nuclear went from 14.1% in 2021 to 7.4% in 2022, while the natural gas it went from 8.8 to 9.2%. Overall, Germany produced 55.6% of its electricity from traditional sources, while 44.4% from renewables, especially wind (16.8%) and solar (16%).

59% of Germans against shutting down nuclear power plants

The decision to switch off the atom is not welcomed by all Germans. Indeed, according to a survey by the radio and television broadcaster Ardil 59% of Germans think it is wrong the definitive abandonment of nuclear energy, while the 34% are in favour to the decision of the federal government. It is above all the voters of the Greens and the Social Democratic Party of Germany who support this decision, with 82 and 56% respectively. Among those who vote for the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), 65% are against. Voters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) are opposed by 83%. The share slips to 81% among supporters of Alternative for Germany (Afd).

We need to push on wind power says Scholz

From now on, “four to five wind turbines a day” will have to be installed in the next few years to cover Germany’s energy needs, Chancellor Scholz warned. In fact, despite having made significant progress in the development of renewables, the country has seen a stalemate in investments in green plants in recent years.

“Germany had been world leader in onshore wind powerbut in the period 2017-2021 it installed only about a third of the capacity achieved in the previous four years,” reads a report from the think tank Ember. “The main causes of this slowdown were the lack of land for the plants, investor uncertainty and slow licensing procedures,” the report points out.

A clean cut in bureaucracy

For this reason the government has decided to cut red tape to accelerate wind energy concessions and growth. But the challenge is tough. And it is even more so when you consider the goal of Shut down all coal-fired power plants in the country by 2038, many of them by 2030. Today they account for about a third of electricity generation in Germany. Furthermore, despite having started the construction of terminals for liquefied natural gas in record time, experts have doubts as to whether LNG can compensate (in quantity, but above all in terms of costs) the reduction in Russian gas.