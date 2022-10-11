Home Business Germany says yes to common European debt, indeed no. German Bund thud, record 10 ya rates since 2011
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Germany is said to be in favor of issuing common EU debt, to finance aid measures aimed at European families and businesses, which are facing the serious energy crisis unleashed by the war between Russia and Russia. Ukraine. So the Bloomberg news agency reported initially, sparking sales on German Bunds.

German government bonds discounted the risk of a deterioration in Germany’s creditworthiness by pointing down.

The result is that ten-year German Bund rates have soared to 2.34%, the highest since 2011.

However, a source interviewed by Reuters denied Bloomberg’s rumors, announcing that “Germany is not in favor of issuing common European debt to tackle the energy crisis”.

Bloomberg leaks yesterday supported BTPs, with 10-year rates dropping to 4.67%. The BTP-Bund spread thus reduced to 233 basis points.

“The bonds of peripheral countries (including Italy, therefore the BTPs) would be those that would benefit most from the issuance of common European debt, as such measures would translate into a lower supply on the market (therefore a lower supply of BTPs) and therefore in lower yields, thanks to the EU’s joint efforts, ”Antoine Bouvet, senior strategist in the rates division of ING, commented to Bloomberg.

