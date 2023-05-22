Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.32% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.32%



Investing.com – Germany equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.32%, while the index lost 0.20%, while the index lost 0.23%.

The best performers of the session were Commerzbank AG (ETR:), which rose 2.37% or 0.23 points to trade at 10.02 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas (ETR:) was up 2.01% or 3.20 points to end at 162.22 and Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) was up 1.65% or 1.95 points to 120.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Munich Re AG (ETR:), which fell 1.71% or 5.80 points to trade at 333.70 at the close. Continental AG (ETR:) declined 1.58% or 1.08 points to end at 67.34 and Brenntag AG (ETR:) was down 1.44% or 1.10 points to 75.06 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Fraport (ETR:) which rose 2.98% to 50.46, Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) which was up 2.66% to settle at 104.30 and Nemetschek AG (ETR:) which rose 2.40%, closing at 73.44.

The worst performers were Delivery Hero AG (ETR:) which was down 6.19% to 37.11 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:) which was down 4.37% to settle at 100.60 and HelloFresh SE (ETR:) which was down 2.93 %, the closing price was 21.83.

The top performers on the TecDAX were ATOSS Software AG (ETR: ), which rose 2.42% to 203.00, Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.40% to settle at 73.44 and Morphosys (ETR: ), which rose 2.40% to 73.44. 1.66%, closing at 23.24.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:) which was down 4.37% to 100.60 in late trade, United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 1.94% to 14.17 and Eckert & Ziegler Bebig (ETR:) It fell 1.37% to close at 47.68.

356 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 298. At the same time, 95 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) shares rose to all time highs; gaining 1.65% or 1.95 to 120.35 at the close. Shares in Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) rose to all time highs; up 2.66% or 2.70 to 104.30 at the close. Nemetschek AG (ETR:) shares rose to hit one-year highs; up 2.40% or 1.72 to 73.44 at the close. ATOSS Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to a one-year high; up 2.42% or 4.80 to 203.00. Shares in Nemetschek AG (ETR:) rose to hit one-year highs; up 2.40% or 1.72 to 73.44 at the close. United Internet Shares in AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 1.94% or 0.28 to 14.17 at the close.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 4.15% to 16.58.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.06%, or 1.20 points, to $1,980.40. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for July delivery rose 0.96% (0.69 points) to $72.38, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.95% (0.72) to trade at $76.30.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.06%, and the exchange rate was 1.08; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.20%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.02% to 103.10.