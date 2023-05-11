Home » Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39% By Investing.com
Business

Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39% By Investing.com

by admin
Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39% By Investing.com
© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it declined 0.39%, while the index lost 0.43%, while the index fell 0.44%.

The best performers of the session were Merck & Co (ETR:), which rose 2.48% or 4.00 points to trade at 165.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas (ETR:) added 2.09% or 3.42 points to end at 167.14 and Porsche Automobile Holding AB (ETR:) was up 1.99% or 1.02 points to 52.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG (ETR: ), which fell 7.46% or 4.35 points to trade at 53.94 at the close. Volkswagen AG Vz (ETR:) declined 5.56% or 7.04 points to end at 119.64 and Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) was down 2.48% or 0.55 points to 21.66 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.33% to end at 66.38, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.22% at the close at 3.08 and Scout24 AG (ETR: ) rose 2.24% to trade at 59.26 at the close.

The worst performers of the session were K&S AG (ETR:) which was down 9.31% to 16.17 in late trade, Bechtle AG (ETR:) which lost 8.20% to settle at 39.06 and Aurubis AG (ETR:) which was down 7.89% to end at 16.17 in late trade. The price is 75.86.

See also  Migration: Associations criticize planned immigration law

The top performers on the TecDAX were Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.55% to end at 33.85; Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.22% to settle at 3.08; ATOSS Software AG (ETR: ) rose 2.02% to trade at 191.80 at the close.

The worst performers were Suse SA (ETR:) which was down 16.87% to 14.29 in late trade, Bechtle AG (ETR:) which lost 8.20% to 39.06 and SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:) which was down 7.50% , closing at 101.10.

369 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 290. At the same time, 91 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in K&S AG (ETR:) fell to 1-year lows; falling 9.31% or 1.66 to 16.17. ATOSS Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to a one-year high; up 2.02% or 3.80 to 191.80.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 1.93% to 19.04.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.78% or 15.85 points to $2,021.25. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.82% (1.32 points), quoted at $71.24, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.47% (1.12), trading at $75.29.

EUR/USD fell 0.56% to 1.09; while EUR/GBP was little changed at 0.38% to 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.59% to 101.86.

You may also like

Milk quotas, the EU agrees to pay the...

Building Energy Act: This is how LEG Immobilien...

Tax reform, Confindustria’s doubts on coverage: “Not easily...

Politics – US scandal MP Santos has to...

Resolution 2 of 02/05/2023 – Continuation of the...

Changes in US stocks | The number of...

Make every building efficient? Now Geywitz distances himself...

Pirelli confirms the targets. Postponed the renewal of...

“German Startup Awards”: Chancellor Scholz wants to ignite...

Piazza della Loggia, from the Gup of Brescia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy