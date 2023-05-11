Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.39%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it declined 0.39%, while the index lost 0.43%, while the index fell 0.44%.

The best performers of the session were Merck & Co (ETR:), which rose 2.48% or 4.00 points to trade at 165.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas (ETR:) added 2.09% or 3.42 points to end at 167.14 and Porsche Automobile Holding AB (ETR:) was up 1.99% or 1.02 points to 52.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG (ETR: ), which fell 7.46% or 4.35 points to trade at 53.94 at the close. Volkswagen AG Vz (ETR:) declined 5.56% or 7.04 points to end at 119.64 and Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) was down 2.48% or 0.55 points to 21.66 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.33% to end at 66.38, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.22% at the close at 3.08 and Scout24 AG (ETR: ) rose 2.24% to trade at 59.26 at the close.

The worst performers of the session were K&S AG (ETR:) which was down 9.31% to 16.17 in late trade, Bechtle AG (ETR:) which lost 8.20% to settle at 39.06 and Aurubis AG (ETR:) which was down 7.89% to end at 16.17 in late trade. The price is 75.86.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.55% to end at 33.85; Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.22% to settle at 3.08; ATOSS Software AG (ETR: ) rose 2.02% to trade at 191.80 at the close.

The worst performers were Suse SA (ETR:) which was down 16.87% to 14.29 in late trade, Bechtle AG (ETR:) which lost 8.20% to 39.06 and SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:) which was down 7.50% , closing at 101.10.

369 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 290. At the same time, 91 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in K&S AG (ETR:) fell to 1-year lows; falling 9.31% or 1.66 to 16.17. ATOSS Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to a one-year high; up 2.02% or 3.80 to 191.80.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 1.93% to 19.04.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.78% or 15.85 points to $2,021.25. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.82% (1.32 points), quoted at $71.24, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.47% (1.12), trading at $75.29.

EUR/USD fell 0.56% to 1.09; while EUR/GBP was little changed at 0.38% to 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.59% to 101.86.