Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.31%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.31%, compared with a gain of 0.03% and a loss of 0.20%.

The best performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (ETR:), which rose 1.54% or 0.36 points to trade at 23.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Germany’s Merck & Co (ETR:) added 1.07% or 1.75 points to end at 165.80 and Siemens AG (ETR:) was up 0.91% or 1.38 points to 153.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:), which fell 2.76% or 0.60 points to trade at 21.14 at the close. RWE (ETR:) declined 2.51% or 1.01 points to end at 39.30 and Infineon (ETR:) was down 1.87% or 0.63 points to 33.10 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 8.27% to 73.30, Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which was up 5.31% to 37.50 and Nemetschek AG (ETR: ) rose 2.89% to close at 70.44.

The worst performers were ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ) which was down 4.43% to 8.02 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR: ) which was down 3.69% to settle at 8.04 and LANXESS AG (ETR: ) which was down 3.53%, closing at 34.73.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 8.27% to 73.30, Morphosys (ETR: ), which was up 4.47% to settle at 24.06 and Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which rose 2.89 %, the closing price was 70.44.

The worst performers of the session were ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR:) which was down 4.43% to 8.02 in late trade, Deutsche Telekom (ETR:) which lost 2.76% to settle at 21.14 and Nagarro SE (ETR:) which was down 2.27% The closing price was 79.50.

400 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 248. At the same time, 99 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Nagarro SE (ETR:) shares fell to hit one-year lows; falling 2.27% or 1.85 to 79.50 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 4.59 percent to 19.35.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.03%, or 20.25 points, to $1,944.35. For the rest of the futures, the July delivery WTI crude oil futures contract fell 3.63% (2.70 points), quoted at $71.64, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 3.28% (2.57), trading at $75.79.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.28%, and the exchange rate was 1.07; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.07%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.36% to 104.17.