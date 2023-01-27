© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.11%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher .

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.11%, while the index rose 0.99%, while the index fell 0.01%.

The best performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:), which rose 3.87% or 1.29 points to trade at 34.59 at the close. Meanwhile, HeidelbergCement (ETR:) added 2.70% or 1.62 points to end at 61.72 and Continental AG (ETR:) was up 2.54% or 1.64 points to 66.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which fell 3.48% or 15.10 points to trade at 418.80 at the close. Airbus Group SE (ETR:) declined 3.36% or 4.06 points to end at 116.66 and Rheinland Group SE (ETR:) was down 1.67% or 0.70 points to 41.16 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.41% to end at 54.92, Aurubis AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.28% to settle at 98.38 and TAG Immobilien AG (ETR: ). 🙂 Up 2.71% to close at 8.15.

The worst performers were Befesa SA (ETR:) which was down 3.36% to 53.15 in late trade, Talanx (ETR:) which lost 0.74% to settle at 45.48 and Evotec AG (ETR:) which was down 0.56% to end at 53.15 in late trade. is 18.81.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were Varta AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.97% to 28.56, Nagarro SE (ETR: ), which was up 3.28% at the close at 132.40 and Vantage Towers AG (ETR: ). Up 1.80% to close at 32.80.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:) which was down 3.48% to 418.80 in late trade, Nordex SE (ETR:) which was down 3.03% to settle at 13.77 and Cancom AG (ETR:) which was down 2.29% The closing price was 31.62.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 427 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 239. At the same time, 92 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.69% to 17.24, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for February delivery fell 0.02%, or 0.40 points, to $1,929.60. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for March delivery fell 1.53% (1.24 points), quoted at $79.77, while the March London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.96% (0.84), trading at $86.63.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.25%, the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.09%, and the quotation was 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.12% to 101.76.