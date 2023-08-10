Germany Stocks Close Higher as DAX 30 Rises 0.49%

German Stocks Rise as Sectors Drive Gains

October 20, 2021

Germany’s stock market closed in positive territory on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 index rising by 0.49%. The gains were driven by strong performances in the technology, healthcare, and chemical sectors.

At the close of trading in Frankfurt, the DAX 30 increased by 0.41%, while the MDAX index climbed 0.54%. The top performers of the session included Vonovia SE, which saw its shares rise by 3.89% to 20.68, Sartorius AG Vz, which increased by 2.14% to 353.80, and Brenntag AG, which gained 2.02% to 69.70.

On the other hand, Zalando SE, Siemens Energy AG, and E.ON SE were among the worst-performing stocks of the session. Zalando SE saw its shares decline by 4.31% to 28.84, Siemens Energy AG fell by 2.71% to 13.99, and E.ON SE was down 1.53% to 10.94.

Delivering a strong performance in the MDAX index were Delivery Hero AG, which increased by 4.70% to 39.01, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG, which rose by 3.38% to 8.43, and Kion Group AG, which gained 3.07% to 37.91. Meanwhile, RTL Group SA, Sixt SE, and HelloFresh SE were the worst performers in the MDAX index.

In the TecDAX index, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc, and Sartorius AG Vz were the top performers, while Kontron AG, Jenoptik AG, and CompuGroup Medical AG underperformed.

Overall, 342 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange saw gains, outnumbering the 295 stocks that closed lower. Meanwhile, 103 stocks remained unchanged.

In other market developments, the measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell by 2.29 percent to 18.35. Gold futures options for December delivery experienced a decline of 0.45% to $1,951.05. WTI crude oil futures for September delivery rose by 0.66% to $83.47, while October London Brent crude oil futures increased by 0.66% to trade at $86.74.

The exchange rates remained relatively stable, with the EUR/USD pair showing no significant change at 1.10, and the EUR/GBP pair remaining flat at 0.41% with a quotation of 0.86. U.S. dollar index futures declined by 0.15% to 102.18.

Investors will continue to monitor market developments and sector performances to make informed decisions moving forward.

