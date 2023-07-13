Germany Stocks Close Higher on Gains in Tech and Banking Sectors

Germany Stocks Close Higher, DAX 30 Up 0.74%

Frankfurt, Germany – Germany’s stock market closed higher on Thursday, with gains in the financial, technology, and healthcare sectors driving shares up.

The DAX 30 index rose by 0.74% at the close in Frankfurt, while the MDAX added 0.16%, and the TecDAX gained 0.88%.

Among the best performers were Commerzbank AG, which saw a 2.98% increase, Infineon, up 2.26%, and SAP AG, which rose by 1.94%. On the other hand, Daimler Truck Holding AG, BASF AG, and Merck & Co were among the worst performers of the session.

Aixtron SE, Bechtle AG, and TeamViewer AG were the top performers on the MDAX, while SMA Solar Technology AG, Duerr AG, and Krones struggled and closed in negative territory.

On the TecDAX, Siltronic AG, Aixtron SE, and Bechtle AG were the top performers, while SMA Solar Technology AG, Morphosys, and Evotec AG faced declines.

Overall, 359 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange saw gains, outnumbering decliners. 94 stocks remained unchanged.

Shares in SAP Corporation reached one-year highs, closing up at 1.94% to 127.92.

The measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options saw a decline of 1.69% to 15.09.

In commodity news, gold futures options for August delivery rose slightly, while WTI crude oil futures for August delivery and September London Brent crude oil futures both saw increases.

In the forex market, the EUR/USD pair rose by 0.70% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP remained relatively unchanged at 0.30% to 0.85.

U.S. dollar index futures fell by 0.61% to 99.58.

Overall, the positive performance of Germany’s stock market reflected investor optimism in various sectors.