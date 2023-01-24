© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.46%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it gained 0.46%, compared with a gain of 0.76% and the index climbed 1.43%.

The best performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which rose 4.83% or 19.40 points to trade at 420.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (ETR:) was up 2.92% or 0.76 points to end at 26.75 and Merck & Co (ETR:) was up 2.83% or 5.30 points to 192.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Symrise AG (ETR:), which fell 5.68% or 5.96 points to trade at 99.04 at the close. Hannover Rueck SE (ETR:) declined 1.93% or 3.65 points to end at 185.05 and Munich Re AG (ETR:) was down 1.81% or 6.00 points to 325.70 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Aixtron SE (ETR: ), which rose 3.71% to end at 30.47, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.62% to settle at 78.75 and TAG Immobilien AG (ETR: ) rose 3.60% to close at 8.21.

The worst performers were Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (ETR:) which was down 0.96% to 37.12 in late trade, Talanx (ETR:) which lost 0.82% to settle at 45.96 and Rheinmetall AG (ETR:) which was down 0.71% , closing at 222.40.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR: ), which rose 4.83% to end at 420.80, CompuGroup Medical AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.93% to settle at 42.28 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ) rose 3.71% to close at 30.47.

The worst performers were Evotec AG (ETR:) which was down 0.55% to 18.22 in late trade, Nemetschek AG (ETR:) which lost 0.51% to settle at 50.48 and United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 0.41% The closing price was 21.96.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 459 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 208. At the same time, 93 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 2.14 percent to 18.27.

Gold futures options for February delivery fell 0.01%, or 0.15 points, to $1,928.05. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for March delivery rose 0.85% (0.69 points) to $82.33, while the March London Brent crude futures contract rose 1.22% (1.07) to trade at $88.70.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.11%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.33%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.05% to 101.83.