Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.44% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 1.44% to hit a new one-year high, while the index gained 1.12%, and the index climbed 0.16%.

The best performers of the session were Adidas (ETR: ), which rose 8.90% or 13.92 points to trade at 170.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Covestro AG (ETR:) was up 5.25% or 2.00 points to end at 40.13 and Commerzbank AG (ETR:) was up 5.06% or 0.47 points to 9.76 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Post DHL Group AG (ETR:), which fell 2.91% or 1.26 points to trade at 41.88 at the close. Allianz (ETR:) declined 2.26% or 5.00 points to end at 215.95 and Rheinland AG (ETR:) was down 1.64% or 0.69 points to 41.47 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Wacker Chemie (ETR: ), which rose 9.09% to 143.35, Scout24 AG (ETR: ), which was up 5.27% to settle at 59.50 and HelloFresh SE (ETR: ). Up 4.84% to close at 24.69.

The worst performers of the session were GEA Group (ETR: ) which was down 6.25% to 40.02 in late trade, Talanx (ETR: ) which lost 2.73% to settle at 43.44 and Gerresheimer AG (ETR: ) which was down 1.26% to close at 43.44. is 98.05.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.85% to end at 105.30, Nordex SE (ETR: ), which was up 3.22% to settle at 10.74 and Eckert & Ziegler Bebig ( ETR:) rose 3.14% to trade at 48.68 at the close.

The worst performers were Software AG (ETR:) which was down 5.85% to 33.18 in late trade, CompuGroup Medical AG (ETR:) which lost 1.39% to settle at 48.32 and Qiagen NV (ETR:) which was down 1.02%. The closing price was 41.67.

471 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 193, while 84 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 8.91 percent to 18.51.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.55%, or 31.85 points, to $2,023.85. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 4.20% (2.88 points), quoted at $71.44, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 3.97% (2.88), trading at $75.38.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.19%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.39%, with a quotation of 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.20% at 100.98.