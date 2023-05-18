Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.33% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 1.33%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 1.33% to hit a new 1-year high, while the index added 0.77%, and the index gained 1.51%.

The best performers of the session were Commerzbank AG (ETR:), which rose 4.38% or 0.42 points to trade at 9.92 at the close. Meanwhile, Porsche Automobile Holding AB (ETR: ) added 4.06% or 2.08 points to end at 53.32 and Infineon (ETR: ) was up 3.95% or 1.36 points to 35.76 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were E.ON SE (ETR:), which fell 6.88% or 0.82 points to trade at 11.09 at the close. Vonovia SE (ETR:) declined 5.32% or 0.98 points to end at 17.36 and Fresenius SE (ETR:) was down 1.85% or 0.51 points to 27.13 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were CTS Eventim AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.01% to end at 62.90, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 4.04% to settle at 65.70 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ) rose 3.37% to close at 28.23.

The worst performers of the session were Wacker Chemie (ETR:) which was down 6.27% to 127.10 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which lost 6.06% to settle at 2.79 and Encavis AG (ETR:) which was down 5.62% , closing at 15.30.

The top performers on the Technology Index (TecDAX: ) were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.04% to 65.70, Infineon (ETR: ), which was up 3.95% to settle at 35.76 and Aixtron SE (ETR: ). Up 3.37% to close at 28.23.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which was down 6.06% to 2.79 in late trade, Freenet AG (ETR:) which lost 4.30% to settle at 24.06 and Nagarro SE (ETR:) which was down 0.65% , closing at 83.70.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 438 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 213. At the same time, 98 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 4.64% to 16.44, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.38%, or 27.35 points, to $1,957.55. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.66% (1.21 points), quoted at $71.62, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.72% (1.32), trading at $75.64.

EUR/USD fell 0.71% to 1.08; while EUR/GBP was little changed at 0.07% to 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.73% to 103.48.