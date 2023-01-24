© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.07%



Investing.com – Germany equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it declined 0.07%, while the index lost 0.44%, and the index fell 0.84%.

The best performers of the session were Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:), which rose 2.64% or 0.79 points to trade at 30.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Munich Re AG (ETR:) was up 1.84% or 6.00 points to end at 331.70 and Hannover Rueck SE (ETR:) was up 1.59% or 2.95 points to 188.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which fell 4.23% or 17.80 points to trade at 403.00 at the close. Zalando SE (ETR:) declined 2.24% or 0.96 points to end at 41.99 and Merck & Co (ETR:) was down 1.61% or 3.10 points to 189.60 at the close.

The top performers of the session on the MDAX were Bechtle AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.66% to 38.26, Aixtron SE (ETR: ), which was up 2.40% to 31.20 and Lanxess AG (ETR: ) rose 1.24% to close at 45.84.

The worst performers were Nemetschek AG (ETR:) which was down 3.94% to 48.49 in late trade, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR:) which lost 3.49% to settle at 16.60 and Software AG (ETR:) which was down 3.40% The closing price was 26.14.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Bechtle AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.66% to 38.26, Aixtron SE (ETR: ), which was up 2.40% at the close at 31.20 and Hensoldt Ag (ETR: ), which rose 1.16%, closing at 26.15.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:) which was down 4.23% to 403.00 in late trade, Nemetschek AG (ETR:) which lost 3.94% to settle at 48.49 and ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR:) which was down 3.49% , closing at 16.60.

383 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 289. At the same time, 89 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Munich Re AG (ETR:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.84% or 6.00 to 331.70 at the close. Shares in ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR:) fell to all time lows; falling 3.49% or 0.60 to 16.60. Shares in ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR:) fell to all time lows; falling 3.49% or 0.60 to 16.60.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 1.26 percent to 18.04.

Gold futures options for February delivery rose 0.34%, or 6.55 points, to $1,935.15. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for March delivery fell 1.95% (1.59 points) to $80.03, while the March London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 2.27% (2.00) to trade at $86.19.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.17%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.51%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.26% at 101.65.