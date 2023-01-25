Home Business Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.08% By Investing.com
Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.08%

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.08%
© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.08%

Investing.com – Germany equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.08%, while the index lost 0.48%, and the index lost 0.52%.

The best performers of the session were Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:), which rose 2.87% or 0.88 points to trade at 31.37 at the close. Meanwhile, Rheinland AG (ETR:) was up 1.42% or 0.60 points to end at 42.75 and HeidelbergCement (ETR:) was up 1.37% or 0.80 points to 59.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius AG (ETR:), which fell 2.42% or 0.67 points to trade at 27.04 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:) declined 2.31% or 0.77 points to end at 32.58 and Adidas (ETR:) was down 2.17% or 3.22 points to 145.50 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Jungheinrich AG (ETR: ) which rose 4.90% to end at 35.54, Fraport (ETR: ) which was up 1.98% at the close at 52.42 and Scout24 AG (ETR: ) which rose 1.95%, closing at 52.28.

The worst performers of the session were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 9.36% to 28.28 in late trade, Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which lost 5.32% to settle at 2.60 and TeamViewer AG (ETR:) which was down 2.58% , closing at 13.02.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were Morphosys (ETR: ), which rose 3.29% to 17.75, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 1.62% at the close at 78.60 and Infineon (ETR: ), which rose 1.36%, closing at 32.13.

The worst performers of the session were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 9.36% to 28.28 in late trade, Cancom AG (ETR:) which lost 2.68% to settle at 31.98 and TeamViewer AG (ETR:) which was down 2.58% to end at 28.28 in late trade. The price is 13.02.

430 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, surpassing the number of stocks that closed higher – 245, while 85 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 2.49 percent to 18.49.

Gold futures options for February delivery rose 0.29%, or 5.55 points, to $1,940.95. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for March delivery fell 0.22% (0.18 points) to $79.95, while the March London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.53% (0.46) to trade at $85.67.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.24%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.14%, and the quotation was 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.22% at 101.45.

