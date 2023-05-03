Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23%



Investing.com – Germany equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 1.23%, while the index lost 1.43%, while the index lost 0.44%.

The best performers of the session were Infineon (ETR:), which rose 1.90% or 0.63 points to trade at 33.53 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) was up 1.58% or 0.35 points to end at 22.53 and Beiersdorf AG (ETR:) was up 0.28% or 0.35 points to 126.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which fell 4.54% or 0.89 points to trade at 18.73 at the close. Covestro AG (ETR:) declined 4.35% or 1.73 points to end at 38.06 and Bayer AG (ETR:) was down 4.28% or 2.56 points to 57.20 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.07% to end at 37.24; Kion Group AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.89% at the close at 38.50; Evotec AG (ETR: ) 🙂 Up 0.96% to trade at 16.78 at the close.

The worst performers were Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which was down 8.09% to 1.13 in late trade, Wacker Chemie (ETR:) which was down 6.32% to settle at 131.10 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR:) which was down 5.62%, closing at 7.66.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Software AG (ETR: ), which rose 7.77% to 33.30; Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.13% to 34.46; Infineon (ETR: ) 🙂 Up 1.90% to close at 33.53.

The worst performers were United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 5.21% to 14.75 in late trade, Suse SA (ETR:) which lost 4.97% to settle at 16.25 and Nordex SE (ETR:) which was down 3.58% The closing price was 10.49.

465 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 213. At the same time, 71 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) shares rose to hit one-year highs; up 1.58% or 0.35 to 22.53 at the close. Shares in Beiersdorf (ETR:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.28% or 0.35 to 126.95 at the close. Aroundtown Property Holdings Shares in PLC (ETR:) fell to all time lows; down 8.09% or 0.10 to 1.13 at the close. Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to 1-year highs; up 7.77% or 2.40 to 33.30 at the close. United Internet Shares in AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 5.21% or 0.81 to 14.75 at the close.

Implied volatility, a measure of DAX 30 options, rose 15.61 percent to 20.08, a near one-month high.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.64%, or 32.60 points, to $2,024.80. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 5.35% (4.05 points) to $71.61, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 5.02% (3.98) to trade at $75.33.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.20%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.42%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.19% to 101.72.