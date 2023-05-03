Home » Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23% By Investing.com
Business

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23% By Investing.com

by admin
Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23% By Investing.com
© Reuters. Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX 30 down 1.23%

Investing.com – Germany equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors propelled shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 1.23%, while the index lost 1.43%, while the index lost 0.44%.

The best performers of the session were Infineon (ETR:), which rose 1.90% or 0.63 points to trade at 33.53 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) was up 1.58% or 0.35 points to end at 22.53 and Beiersdorf AG (ETR:) was up 0.28% or 0.35 points to 126.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which fell 4.54% or 0.89 points to trade at 18.73 at the close. Covestro AG (ETR:) declined 4.35% or 1.73 points to end at 38.06 and Bayer AG (ETR:) was down 4.28% or 2.56 points to 57.20 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.07% to end at 37.24; Kion Group AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.89% at the close at 38.50; Evotec AG (ETR: ) 🙂 Up 0.96% to trade at 16.78 at the close.

The worst performers were Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which was down 8.09% to 1.13 in late trade, Wacker Chemie (ETR:) which was down 6.32% to settle at 131.10 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR:) which was down 5.62%, closing at 7.66.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Software AG (ETR: ), which rose 7.77% to 33.30; Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.13% to 34.46; Infineon (ETR: ) 🙂 Up 1.90% to close at 33.53.

See also  Chipmaker: Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

The worst performers were United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 5.21% to 14.75 in late trade, Suse SA (ETR:) which lost 4.97% to settle at 16.25 and Nordex SE (ETR:) which was down 3.58% The closing price was 10.49.

465 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 213. At the same time, 71 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) shares rose to hit one-year highs; up 1.58% or 0.35 to 22.53 at the close. Shares in Beiersdorf (ETR:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.28% or 0.35 to 126.95 at the close. Aroundtown Property Holdings Shares in PLC (ETR:) fell to all time lows; down 8.09% or 0.10 to 1.13 at the close. Software AG (ETR:) shares rose to 1-year highs; up 7.77% or 2.40 to 33.30 at the close. United Internet Shares in AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 5.21% or 0.81 to 14.75 at the close.

Implied volatility, a measure of DAX 30 options, rose 15.61 percent to 20.08, a near one-month high.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.64%, or 32.60 points, to $2,024.80. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 5.35% (4.05 points) to $71.61, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 5.02% (3.98) to trade at $75.33.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.20%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.42%, with a quotation of 0.88.

See also  Mediobanca achieves record results and raises estimates for the year: "We will beat the plan's objectives"

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.19% to 101.72.

You may also like

Food prices: Germans are cutting back – more...

Saudi Aramco in talks with Sinopec and Total...

Aviation – Ministry of Transport does not expect...

Bags, Fed eve of tension. Milan closes at...

Millions for Lilium: Tencent believes in air taxi...

Electric drives the motorcycle, scooter and moped market...

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system...

Health – Medical Association concerned about cannabis supply...

Ferrari and Enel X together for the installation...

For climate protection? Now the IMF is supposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy