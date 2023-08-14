Home » Germany Stocks Mixed as Some Sectors Drive Gains
Germany Stocks Mixed as DAX 30 Sees Gains

Investing.com – Germany stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the DAX 30 index gaining 0.46% while the MDAX lost 0.24% and the TecDAX gained 0.64%. Gains in the industrial, financial, and technology sectors helped propel shares higher.

Among the top performers of the day were Covestro AG, which rose 3.80% and Rheinmetall AG, up 1.81%, and SAP AG, up 1.55%. On the other hand, Zalando SE, Commerzbank AG, and Fresenius AG were among the worst performers of the session.

The MDAX saw Bechtle AG rise by 4.45% and Talanx by 2.49%, while Gerresheimer AG closed 2.25% higher. Meanwhile, TAG Immobilien AG, Fresenius Medical Care, and Nordex SE were the worst performers in the MDAX.

In the TecDAX, Bechtle AG was also the top performer, rising by 4.45%, followed by ADTRAN Holdings Inc, which gained 4.02%, and Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG, closing 3.46% higher. Nagarro SE, Nordex SE, and Carl Zeiss Medi were the worst performers in the TecDAX.

Overall, of the 740 listed stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 350 stocks rose, 310 closed down, and 82 remained unchanged.

Talanx and Gerresheimer AG both saw their shares reach all-time highs, while Nagarro SE and Carl Zeiss Medi saw their shares fall to 1-year lows.

Implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell by 2.75% to 17.32.

In other financial news, gold futures options for December delivery fell 0.12%, while WTI crude oil futures contract for September delivery dropped 0.93% and the October London Brent crude oil futures contract decreased by 0.79%.

See also  Expansion of the power grid necessary for the energy transition

In the currency markets, EUR/USD remained relatively unchanged, while EUR/GBP showed a slight increase. The U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.17% to 102.86.

All in all, it was a mixed day for Germany’s stocks, with some sectors gaining and others seeing declines.

