Germany, the Bundesbank expects a decline in GDP also in the third quarter

German economy contracted in third quarter

The German economy will also likely contract in third quarteras the industry is in recession ei private consumption contribute little to growth. It foresees it Bundesbank in the monthly report. There first European economy experienced a brief recession at the start of the year and showed flat growth in second quarterso a contraction in the current period would mean four consecutive quarters of negative or flat growth.

Weakness of the industry

“Despite the slowdown in price increasesthe strong increase in wages and a good job market, families are still curbing spending – said the central bank – In addition to the containment of consumption, the growing weakness of industry is also weighing on economic performance“. According to the Bundesbank, rising financing costs will also weigh on growth, as will declining orders for the country’s vast and vital industrial sector.

