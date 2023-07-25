Germany too expensive: VW & Mercedes prefer to invest in Canada and the USA

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius. Getty Images / picture alliance, Thomas Niedermueller, Sean Gallup

The USA and Canada are promoting the construction of battery cell factories and e-cars with programs worth billions. In this way, they also attract German car manufacturers. Volkswagen is planning to build a battery cell factory in Canada, for example. In Germany, the horrendous industrial electricity prices are an enormous locational disadvantage, according to board circles. They would make a difference in costs of up to 100 million euros per year per factory. Research by Business Insider shows that car manufacturers are now waiting for possible EU subsidies before investing in Germany.

The car manufacturers and the German federal government have proclaimed the age of electric cars. By 2030, around 15 million electric vehicles should be on the roads. Actually. The current sales figures hardly make this goal seem realistic. One reason: the high acquisition costs for the Stromer. No German vehicle manufacturer is currently offering an e-car for less than 25,000 euros, and the battery in the vehicle is particularly expensive when it comes to costs.

If the costs for the battery fall, the costs for the e-car also fall. In fact, Volkswagen recently made a technological breakthrough with cells that could reduce cell costs by up to 50 percent and the price of electric cars by several hundred euros. The cells are already sold out in the group before they have even been produced – and cause trouble between Porsche and Audi. From 2025, the cells are to be produced in the battery factory in Salzgitter, later also in Spain and Canada.