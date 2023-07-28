Home » Germany too expensive: VW & Mercedes prefer to invest in these countries
Business

Germany too expensive: VW & Mercedes prefer to invest in these countries

by admin
Germany too expensive: VW & Mercedes prefer to invest in these countries

Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume (left) and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius. Getty Images / picture alliance, Thomas Niedermueller, Sean Gallup

The car manufacturers and the German federal government have proclaimed the age of electric cars. By 2030, around 15 million electric vehicles should be on the roads. Actually. The current sales figures hardly make this goal seem realistic. One reason: the high acquisition costs for the Stromer. No German vehicle manufacturer is currently offering an e-car for less than 25,000 euros, and the battery in the vehicle is particularly expensive when it comes to costs.

See also  The three major A-share indexes rose slightly

You may also like

ECB, new rate hike: all of today’s news

How startups are working on hydrogen-powered aircraft

ECB raises rates: ‘Inflation still too high’

Volkswagen’s $700 Million Investment in Xpeng Motors Sparks...

How Personio turned more than 100 employees into...

Peso Resilient as US Data Triggers Dollar Rebound

Resolution 41 of 07/18/2023 – Authorization for the...

Build 1000€ passive income: better with ETFs or...

Financial Breakfast: Gold Hits Two-Week Low, U.S. Data...

The case of the autonomy of Tesla cars...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy