Germany too expensive: VW & Mercedes prefer to invest in these countries

Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume (left) and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius. Getty Images / picture alliance, Thomas Niedermueller, Sean Gallup

The car manufacturers and the German federal government have proclaimed the age of electric cars. By 2030, around 15 million electric vehicles should be on the roads. Actually. The current sales figures hardly make this goal seem realistic. One reason: the high acquisition costs for the Stromer. No German vehicle manufacturer is currently offering an e-car for less than 25,000 euros, and the battery in the vehicle is particularly expensive when it comes to costs.

