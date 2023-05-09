Home » Germany tough on the Stability Pact sees production fall
Germany tough on the Stability Pact sees production fall

Like a rule of thumb. While Germany is making an iron fist on the Stability Pact, asking the EU “a concrete reduction of the debt/GDP ratio” and the introduction of a “safeguard provision” with a “mandatory minimum decline each year”, its industrial production is falling sharply and doing worse than expected. It means a first alarm bell for the economy, which considers itself the locomotive of Europe. And it also sounds like a warning that if you are too strict with your accounts, you risk paying a duty.

Germany in numbers

According to theGerman statistical office Destatis industrial production showed a monthly decrease of 3.4%, after -2.1% in February (data revised from a preliminary figure of -2%). Analysts’ estimates already showed a decline, but much more contained, ie 1.3%.

On an annual basis, however, a rise of 1.5% is expected, after the +0.8% of the previous month. The consensus had estimated a drop of 0.5%. The since it excludes energy and construction recorded a decrease of 3.3% on a monthly basis. There energy production rose by 0.8%, while that in buildings it fell by 4.6%.

In short, not exactly exciting numbers from those who want to practice morality in Europe. Of course, even last month’s data from Italy didn’t shine. The State had estimated that a February 2023 the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production it had decreased by 0.2% compared to January, a figure lower than the +0.5% expected by analysts. But on average for the December-February quarter, the level of production had increased by 0.3% compared to the previous three months. What saves us, however, is the fort bcommercial launch, on the basis of which exports grew by 1.1%, while imports decreased by 6.5%.

