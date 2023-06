In April, Germany’s trade balance reported a positive balance of 18.4 billion euros. The surplus is higher than experts’ expectations (16 billion) and the March figure, equal to 14.9 billion (revised from 16.7 billion).

Exports increased by 1.2%, compared to an expected decline of 2.5% and -6% the previous month (revised from -5.2%). Imports fell by 1.7%, versus -1% expected and -5.5% in March (revised from -6.4%).