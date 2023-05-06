Germany will lose over 5 million workers by 2060

Saskia Esken, party leader of the SPD, answers questions from journalists in the Willy-Brandt-Haus after her party’s presidium meeting.

For Labor Day on May 1st, the SPD, Left Party and trade unions have again called for shorter working hours with full wage compensation. This is represented by a four-day week for everyone. Opponents of a general reduction in working hours point out – in addition to the costs – that there is already a shortage of workers in almost all professions and sectors. And the gap is getting bigger: According to calculations by the Federal Employment Agency, the potential of the labor force in Germany will decrease by another five million in just one generation.

Traditionally, Labor Day is also a day of demanding less work. So also on this May 1st. Trade unionists like IG Metall boss Jörg Hofmann or politicians like SPD boss Saskia Esken called for shorter working hours – with full wage compensation. The SPD has even officially decided to demand a 25-hour week. A four-day week for everyone is currently particularly popular. A million jobs could be created in this way, speculates Linken boss Martin Schirdewan.

The question remains: who should fill these jobs. In Germany, there is already less a lack of jobs than of workers. According to a survey by the Federal Employment Agency, companies and authorities cannot fill two million jobs. Across all sectors and professions.

And the gap is widening: by 2060, the labor force potential in Germany will shrink by 5.3 million people. Instead of 45.7 million, only 40.4 million people will then be available for the labor market. According to a new projection by the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research (IAB), this is a decline of almost twelve percent – in just one generation.

The gap is being widened by the fact that the working-age population in Germany is declining sharply. In recent years, this has been partially compensated for primarily by strong immigration. In addition, participation rates have increased, especially among women. Here, however, the potential is more and more exhausted. “In our projection, neither the increasing employment rates nor immigration can compensate for them,” says IAB expert Enzo Weber.

The IAB is the research facility of the Federal Employment Agency. According to their projection, only 72.6 million people will be living in Germany in 2060. Currently there are over 84 million. In 2060 there will still be 52.2 million people of working age. “That means a decrease of 10.2 million people,” according to the IAB.

The IAB team with Timon Hellwagner, Doris Söhnlein and Weber assumes that the annual net immigration to Germany will be halved from 220,000 people in 2020 to just 106,000. Immigration from the EU will decrease, from third countries it will increase. At the same time, however, emigration from Germany will increase.

The IAB experts have already taken into account in their projection that the labor force participation will increase: for German women from 89 to 93 percent, for foreign women in Germany from 67 to 77 percent. The labor force participation of older people is also increasing by a few percentage points.

“The results show that companies will have significantly fewer workers available in the coming decades,” says Enzo Weber. “If we want to avoid shrinkage, we have to step up our countermeasures at least two more steps.”

But Weber warns: “Third countries are becoming increasingly important to the EU when it comes to labor migration. The hurdles must therefore be further removed, but at the same time more must be done to ensure that immigrants gain a foothold in the labor market and find long-term prospects in Germany”.

A higher birth rate is also important for stabilizing the labor force potential. Weber: “A society in which work and family can be easily reconciled is crucial for this.” Factors such as childcare and flexible, individual working models would help.

A general reduction in working hours does not appear in the recommendations and demands of the labor market researchers.

