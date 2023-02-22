In February, the Zew Index, which measures German economic sentiment, rose to 28.1 points, compared to 16.9 points in January, the highest for a year, ie since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The data on business expectations is higher than the Bloomberg consensus, set at 23 points. The index relating to current conditions also increased, from -58.6 to -45.1 points, against the 50.5 points of the consensus.

Investor sentiment in the German economy improved for a fifth month on the back of gradually easing inflation and recession fears.

“The increase in expectations can be traced to higher profit expectations in energy- and export-oriented sectors as well as consumer-related segments of the economy,” said ZEW President Achim Wambach. “Expectations on long-term interest rates are also on the rise and the banking sector indicator is at its highest level since 2004”.

Confidence in Europe’s largest economy has also improved thanks to an unusually mild winter which helped avoid the energy crisis feared following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Inflation, however, remains a concern for consumers and businesses. A monthly report from the Bundesbank says that the German economy could contract slightly in 2023.