In January 2023, the Zew Index, which measures German economic sentiment, jumped to 16.9 points, compared to -23.3 points in December 2022 (-38.7 in November), the highest for almost a year.

The number on business expectations is higher than the Bloomberg consensus, set at -15.0 points. The index relating to current conditions also rose slightly, to -58.6 points from -61.4 points in the previous month.

The improvement in sentiment certifies the increase in confidence in a context of slowing inflation. “For the first time since the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022, the indicator signals a marked improvement in the economic situation over the next six months,” said ZEW institute president Achim Wambach. “The more favorable situation on the energy markets and the limits on energy prices set by the German government in particular contributed to this”.

Mild weather has reduced the risk of natural gas shortages this winter and storage remains at high levels, helping to keep prices low. Wambach highlighted the positive impact of China‘s reopening on German exports and a potential boost to consumer-related sectors thanks to lower inflation.

According to data released on Friday by statistics office Destatis, the German economy remained stagnant in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a recession estimated by analysts. Meanwhile, several companies are seeing easing supply chain issues, with auto giant Volkswagen forecasting higher sales for this year.