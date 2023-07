The following institutes in Germany were part of the EBA test: Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank (Apo-Bank), Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord LB), Volkswagen Bank and Germany’s largest German savings bank, Hamburger Haspa. In addition, several German-based subsidiaries of US banks had to go through the EBA test.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook