Germany's bridges are worn and overloaded

Germany's bridges are worn and overloaded

The federal quality association had examined the structural situation of the 25 highest bridges. According to this, twelve bridges received grades between 3 and 3.5 and are therefore in a critical or unsatisfactory structural condition. These included the two substructures of the Kochertalbrücke, the Moselletalbrücke, the Lösterbachtalbrücke and the Neckarburgbrücke, especially bridge constructions from the 1970s and earlier, it was said. For the other half of the bridges, the condition grades were in the range of 2 to 2.9, which corresponds to a satisfactory to sufficient structural condition.

