Germany’s DAX 30 Falls to 1-Month Low as Key Sectors Weigh on Stocks

Germany Stocks Close Lower, DAX 30 Down 0.86%

Germany stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the DAX 30 index falling 0.86% to hit a new 1-month low. The losses were led by the healthcare, industrial, and real estate sectors.

Among the top performers of the day was Sartorius AG Vz, which rose 1.15% to 369.90. Adidas also performed well, adding 0.86% to end at 179.74. HeidelbergCement saw a gain of 0.68% to close at 76.64.

However, some stocks did not fare as well. E.ON SE fell 2.06% to 10.96, Siemens Energy AG declined 2.01% to 13.42, and Vonovia SE was down 1.97% to 20.41.

In the MidCap Index (MDAX), TAG Immobilien AG rose 3.17% to end at 10.08, Thyssenkrupp was up 1.24% at 7.00, and Redcare Pharmacy NV rose 0.93% to trade at 114.55. On the other hand, Befesa SA was down 4.87% to 33.60, Encavis AG lost 3.93% to settle at 13.32, and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG was down 3.86% to 1.73.

The Technology Index (TecDAX) saw Nagarro SE rise 1.80% to close at 76.55, Sartorius AG Vz was up 1.15% at 369.90, and ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc rose 1.14% to close at 7.43. Eckert & Ziegler Bebig was the worst performer, falling 4.68% to 32.58, followed by Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG, which was down 3.86% to 1.73, and SMA Solar Technology AG, which fell 2.64% to close at 75.55.

492 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, outnumbering the 165 stocks that closed higher. The rest of the stocks remained flat.

Encavis AG and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG both hit lows, with the former falling 3.93% to 13.32 and the latter dropping 3.86% to 1.73.

Implied volatility, measured by DAX 30 options, rose 4.16% to 18.04.

In commodities, gold futures for December options fell 0.45% to $1,935.25, while WTI crude oil futures for September delivery fell 2.17% to $80.72. London Brent crude oil futures for October delivery fell 1.86% to $84.61.

The EUR/USD exchange rate remained unchanged at 1.09, while EUR/GBP was flat at 0.86.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.07% to 102.99.

