Germany’s debt as a fault brings public spending back into line

And Germany returns to fiscal normality (austerity?). Budget law 2024: cuts in public spending and the issuance of new debt. Berlin is once again aiming for the principle of a balanced budget.

Germany has decided to get its public finances back on track, especially public spending: not really a surprise, if you remember that German word “debt” it can mean “guilt”, but also “debt”.

E this guilt of debt, evidently, Berlin does not want to continue shouldering it, given its habit of taking the chair and imparting lessons on debt and deficits to other colleagues in the EU and the Eurozone, Italy and Greece first and foremost.

And so, in trying to demonstrate consistency, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he presented a draft for the 2024 budget law, which first of all provides for a rather strict diet for public spending.

A concession has been made, in times of war in Ukraine and Western support for Kiev against Russia of Vladimir Putin, to defense spending.

Budget law 2024: cuts in public spending, but not in defense

The government plan provides for a 2024 budget law public spending of €445.7 billion, down 6.4% compared to the 476.3 billion euros envisaged in the budget law for this year.

Defense spending should instead rise, reports the Associated Press, by 1.7 billion, to 51.8 billion, as part of Germany’s goal of reaching the target of 2% of GDP established by NATO.

Loyal to the need to keep one’s debt under control, which has risen in relation to GDP with the emergency measures churned out by Berlin first in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, then to alleviate the consequences of the war in Ukraine on the German economy, Berlin would intend to issue new debt, in 2024, for a total amount of just 16.6 billion euros: this means that overall net issuance of Bunds and government bonds is forecast to drop by more than 50%.

Germany: goal to return to balanced budget “Schuldenbremse”

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke of the agreement reached in Scholz’s government as a return of Germany to fiscal normality and of the intention to send a “clear signal, on the German commitment to ensure that finances are sustainable in the long term“.

The goal is to go back to respecting that balanced budget principle “Schuldenbremse” which Germany introduced into the constitution in 2009

The New York Times, in commenting on the spending cuts, nonetheless highlighted the opinion of some critics, according to whom the insistence on cuts outside the defense sector risks curbing Germany’s ability to remain a competitive industrial power globally.

In fact, Berlin has decided to go back to observing that rule of “debt brake”, or the debt brake, which he launched in 2009, and which fully reflects the aversion that the Germans have towards public accounts in the red.

The rule imposes a federal deficit not exceeding 0.35% of GDP, practically a balanced budget, providing exceptions in times of emergency, such as those experienced, precisely, by all of Europe in the last three years, starting with the explosion of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

Already years ago il Financial Timesin commenting on the attitude of the then president of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann, who was against the ultra-expansive monetary policy launched at the time by the former prime minister and at the time number one in the ECB Mario Draghi, recalled the meaning of the German word “debt”, meaning both debt and guilt.

Germany was defined by the FT “a nation that sees debt as a sin”.

The German Parliament should now approve the 2024 budget law with a final vote expected in December.

This year, Germany’s deficit and public debt are still on the rise.

At the end of April this year, the German Finance Ministry issued a note stating that it plans for 2023 a deficit-GDP ratio of 4.25% for this year, up sharply from the 2.6% deficit in 2022.

Germany’s debt-to-GDP for this year has been estimated up to 67.75% in 2023 from 66.3% in 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

