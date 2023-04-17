Germany’s last nuclear reactor switched off – the debate remains: Newspaper for municipal economy

RWE boss Krebber: Chapter is closed

The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (BASE) classified it as unreliable. “Today’s demands from the Bavarian Prime Minister underscore how important it is that the political responsibility for nuclear safety in Germany lies with the federal government,” said President Wolfram König of the German Press Agency. “The Bundestag and all federal states, including Bavaria, have not only agreed to phase out nuclear energy, but have also initiated the search for a repository based on scientific criteria.” Bavaria’s required special route contradicts applicable law and endangers the search for a repository.

Even among the energy companies, interest in future continued operation appears to be limited. “The chapter is now closed,” said the boss of the Emsland nuclear power plant operator RWE, Markus Krebber, in a statement. “Now it is important to use all our strength to push ahead with the construction of hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants as quickly as possible in addition to renewable energies, so that the security of supply is guaranteed if Germany ideally wants to phase out coal in 2030.”

FDP and Union bring nuclear fusion into play

The co-governing FDP, which had promoted a reserve operation until the very end, now brought nuclear fusion into play as a possible energy source. This is only an idea so far, but would involve little radioactivity and without the risk of a chain reaction. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai advised in the dpa interview to expand research on this.

The opposition Union also advocated this. However, this requires a change in the Atomic Energy Act, said Parliamentary Secretary Thorsten Frei (CDU) of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Monday). “I doubt the wisdom of the traffic light to actually do this.”

Opponents of nuclear power celebrate a historic step

A good 62 years ago, Germany’s first nuclear power plant went into commercial operation in Kahl, Lower Franconia. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) pushed through the final phase-out of the technology in Germany: the last three nuclear power plants should have gone offline at the end of last year. Because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the traffic light coalition of Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholz (SPD) decided after weeks of discussion in autumn to let the reactors continue to run over the winter until mid-April.

With the exit, a new energy era begins: opponents of nuclear power celebrated the historic step on Saturday with festivals in Berlin and elsewhere. Several hundred people came to a “switch-off party” in Neckarwestheim, and the Bund Naturschutz and Greenpeace also organized a “nuclear phase-out party” in Munich. In the nuclear power plant town of Lingen in Lower Saxony, hundreds of opponents of nuclear power demonstrated against the fuel element factory ANF, which is also located there and belongs to the French Framatome group, and also demanded its closure.

EnBW: Dismantling completed in 15 years

But the nuclear issue is far from over with the exit. First, the piles have to be dismantled. The Baden-Württemberg operator EnBW has explained the process, which is similar for all three reactors: If dismantling can begin, the 193 fuel elements should first be removed from the reactor pressure vessel and transferred to the neighboring storage pool. Over time, for example, the nuclear systems will be decontaminated, main coolant lines dismantled and internals in the reactor pressure vessel dismantled. All in all, the nuclear decommissioning should be completed in 10 to 15 years. But then, for example, there are still buildings on the site.

The Herculean task of radioactive waste also remains open. “Our work is far from over with the shutdown of the last nuclear power plant,” said Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens). “We’ve used nuclear power in our country for about three generations, producing waste that will remain dangerous for 30,000 generations.” In 2017, the search for a central repository for nuclear waste was restarted – a result will not be available any time soon. (dpa/hil)