Germany’s long and slow exit from the

The discussion about the actions of the group “Last Generation” and the disputes about the evacuation of the small but symbolic town of Lützerath in the Rhenish lignite mining area, which is currently reaching its climax, show once again that climate policy is very closely linked to economic and social policy . If climate policy were not about massive economic interests, we would probably be much further along in climate protection.

In the Federal Republic in particular, the exit has been dragging on since the late 1950s. However, social interests play a major role in the extremely long phase-out of coal use – the phase-out of hard coal mining that began in the 1950s was only completed in 2018.

The article recommended here by Joachim Wille, published by the Frankfurter Rundschau, recalls this long and exciting history of the phase-out of coal-fired power generation and its milestones. So if you want to know a little more about the background to the current disputes and want to understand them better and be able to classify them politically, we recommend this article. However, I would like to point out one small mistake that the author made: It is true that the federal government decided in 2007 to finally phase out coal mining in the Federal Republic – it was not a red-green, but a black- red federal government.