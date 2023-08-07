Germany’s middle class is shrinking: who belongs to it?

The social middle class in Germany is getting smaller. Getty Images

In Germany, the large middle class, i.e. the proportion of people with a middle income, is shrinking. This is the result of a new Ifo study.

This is due in roughly equal parts to people moving down into the lower income brackets or moving up into the upper income brackets.

The working middle class shapes society with a share of 63 percent of households. Increasing tax burdens put them under pressure and reduce incentives to work more.

German society is characterized by a strong, working middle class. But this center is shrinking. Between 2007 and 2019, their share of the population fell by three percentage points to 63 percent, it was calculated Researchers from the Ifo Institute. However, the reasons for this are very different, because: “The middle class is shrinking equally on both edges, i.e. through social advancement and social decline,” the authors state.

Who belongs to the middle class in Germany?

But who actually belongs to the middle class? The Ifo researchers follow the definition of the OECD. The industrialized country organization is based on the mean disposable income of all households in a country. The middle class covers the range from 75 percent to 200 percent of this income. Lower incomes start at less than 75 percent, and upper incomes start at 200 percent. In 2019, around 29 percent of households in Germany belonged to the lower stratum, and eight percent to the upper income bracket.

It is interesting that in surveys in Germany, 80 percent of people see themselves as part of the middle class, i.e. significantly more. Only 0.5 percent of those surveyed belong to the upper class. 17.3 percent feel they belong to the lower classes. “The sense of belonging to the middle class is therefore a very unifying element for people in Germany”. It would have a correspondingly large impact if this feeling were lost.

There is a very large spread, especially in the upper income group. There are only a few real top earners, but a large group of households whose income is more than twice as high as middle income. This explains why many high-income respondents considered themselves middle class rather than upper class.

With these incomes you belong to the middle class

According to the OECD definition, the middle class in 2019 includes single people with a disposable net income between 17,475 and 46,600 euros. Statistically, couples with two children belong to the middle class if they have an income between 36,698 and 97,860 euros. The study was carried out by the Ifo Institute on behalf of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, which is close to the CSU.

While the proportion of middle-income households is shrinking, their burden of taxes and duties is increasing. The Ifo researchers see the center “at the edge of its resilience”. In a European comparison, the middle class in Germany bears the highest tax burden. “With a marginal burden of around 50 percent of gross income in the German tax and transfer system, people with middle incomes effectively only have half of the next euro they earn. More work and better performance therefore only pay off to a very limited extent in the middle class,” said Andreas Peichl, head of the Ifo Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys.

At the same time, overtime pays “hardly for people with low incomes in the German tax and transfer system,” complained the Ifo economist.

“Although the decline since 2007 appears relatively moderate, it is considerable in comparison with other European countries,” said Peichl. “While Germany’s middle class was still 9th ​​in 2007 and thus in the top third due to its size, in 2019 it was only 14th and thus in the middle”.

The study with more details and notes on the methodology you can find here.

With material from dpa

