Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

As investors and experts on the advisory boards of Germany’s unicorns: Harry Nelis, Katharina Berg, Ramin Niroumand, Laurel Bowden and Michiel Kotting (from left to right). Accel, Personio, Finleap, 83North, Northzone; Collage: startup scene

They are a facility that hardly any startup is missing – simply because investors want it that way: the advisory boards. Whoever sits there should not only represent the interests of the shareholders. It’s also about bringing experience or specialist knowledge into the company. As we often hear from founders, a well-composed board can offer good support, especially in difficult times. On average, the committee has four to six members.

Not all advisory boards are the same. Some members receive money for the meetings or receive virtual shares, others take on the task pro bono. Some have decision-making power, others only advise. Some are presented almost like advertising on the website, while others are shrouded in secrecy even when asked. We’ve found out for you who sits on the advisory boards of some of the largest German startups and provides their founders with advice.

Michiel Kotting

On the board of: Personio, Tier, Forto

