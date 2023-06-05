Home » Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice
Business

Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

by admin
Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

As investors and experts on the advisory boards of Germany’s unicorns: Harry Nelis, Katharina Berg, Ramin Niroumand, Laurel Bowden and Michiel Kotting (from left to right).
Accel, Personio, Finleap, 83North, Northzone; Collage: Gründerszene

They are an institution that is hardly missing in any startup – if only because the investors want it that way: the advisory boards. Those who sit there should not only represent the interests of the shareholders. It is also about bringing experience or specialist knowledge into the company. Founders keep hearing that a well-assembled board can offer good support, especially in difficult times. The board consists of four to six members on average.

Advisory board is not the same as advisory board. Some members get paid for the meetings or receive virtual shares, others take on the task pro bono. Some have decision-making powers, others just advise. Some are presented almost like advertising on the website, others are kept secret even when asked. We have found out for you here who sits on the advisory boards of some of the largest German startups and supports their founders with advice.

Michiel Kotting

On the board of: Personio, Tier, Forto

See also  React Eu: 930 million to SMEs, schools, buses, water networks, justice

You may also like

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the long wheelbase version makes its...

UniCredit, Orcel ready for another mandate: «Here the...

How the rainbow flag can depress stock prices

Seafuture, the eighth edition is underway with 300...

These four asset classes are making gains despite...

Summer holidays, on hotels and B&Bs increases between...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Alternative to the heat pump: climate-friendly heating with...

Real estate auctions are also down, business slowing...

Secure a premium of 75 euros at Comdirect:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy