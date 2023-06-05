Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

As investors and experts on the advisory boards of Germany’s unicorns: Harry Nelis, Katharina Berg, Ramin Niroumand, Laurel Bowden and Michiel Kotting (from left to right). Accel, Personio, Finleap, 83North, Northzone; Collage: Gründerszene

They are an institution that is hardly missing in any startup – if only because the investors want it that way: the advisory boards. Those who sit there should not only represent the interests of the shareholders. It is also about bringing experience or specialist knowledge into the company. Founders keep hearing that a well-assembled board can offer good support, especially in difficult times. The board consists of four to six members on average.

Advisory board is not the same as advisory board. Some members get paid for the meetings or receive virtual shares, others take on the task pro bono. Some have decision-making powers, others just advise. Some are presented almost like advertising on the website, others are kept secret even when asked. We have found out for you here who sits on the advisory boards of some of the largest German startups and supports their founders with advice.

Michiel Kotting

On the board of: Personio, Tier, Forto