Germany’s other wind power problem – WELT

Dozens of permits are required to transport a wind turbine. In the meantime, the motorway companies can no longer keep up with the flood of applications. The problems of the federal government regarding the expansion of wind power are now being exacerbated.

GFor ten nights between the beginning and the middle of May, roads and parking areas were closed in several towns on the Lower Rhine near Voerde. The reason for this was a heavy transport for large components pinwheel.

From a heavy-duty terminal on the Rhine, the convoy drove through the Emmelsum industrial area and then crossed the districts of Spellen, Ork and Mehrum to the location of the plant in Löhne. The company responsible for the construction, Voerde Windenergie, asked the residents for their understanding “because of the disturbance of the night’s sleep”.

Germany has a huge problem with the transport of heavy and bulky goods. The company from the Lower Rhine had applied for the heavy transport well in advance. Hauliers report at least six and often twelve weeks for a single permit.

Several motorway companies are responsible for this. There is said to be an immense number of applications. The “Bild am Sonntag” reported on 15,000 application forms for the Autobahn Northwest alone.

Lobby groups of freight forwarders confirm the trend. “The problem is massive, even if it is not nationwide, but varies regionally,” says Dirk Engelhardt, spokesman for the board of the Federal Association of Road Haulage, Logistics and Disposal (BGL). There is enormous frustration among the companies, and in some cases it is detrimental to business what happens with the approval times.

Freight forwarders and business associations propose to the Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing alert and recently obtained an emergency meeting. Digitization is now to be pushed ahead at breakneck speed and paper forms are to be abolished.

Associations are demanding more flexibility

Politicians promise improvement by the end of 2023. Lack of staff in the authorities is cited as an argument for the abuses. The lack of uniform standards across the federal states also leads to delays.

The associations are therefore demanding more flexibility from politicians. “In the long run, administrative assistants or external service providers would have to be commissioned to provide support in order to be able to process the flood of applications more quickly,” says BGL board spokesman Engelhardt.

The authorities would have to break new ground with the permits. “For example, individual checks could be omitted if certain routes are generally permitted for a width of 3.50 meters for heavy transport,” says Engelhardt.

The federal highway company is currently busy introducing new software. If the project is successful, things could go better in the fall. “Then I expect processing times of between two and three weeks,” says Engelhardt.

Uniform approval procedures as a solution?

The backlog of applications is exacerbating the federal government’s problems with the expansion of wind power. Freight forwarders need several dozen permits to transport a wind turbine. This affects the components of the system, but also ranges from the blocking of individual streets to the temporary dismantling of traffic lights and traffic signs.

Simple and uniform approval procedures would help. Long-term permits are also required for individual freight forwarders. In detail, for example, it is about the escort vehicles for heavy transport.

Does it always have to be several cars? And does it have to be the police, as required in some cases, or is an authorized service company not enough?

Quadruple capacities?

Approvals are mandatory for a transport weight of almost 42 tons. Large forwarding companies such as Universal Transport from Kreuztal in North Rhine-Westphalia drive more than 300 heavy loads through Germany every night.

Wind farms, solar systems, military equipment, bridge parts: the list of goods is long. If the announced multiplication of wind turbines in Germany occurs, the number of special transports will rise sharply.

