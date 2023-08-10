opinion pension plan

Germany’s pension crisis leads to a loss of prosperity for all generations

As of: 1:59 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Thomas Mayer already sees a “pension special fund” coming

Quelle: Oliver Rossi/Getty Images; Marc Comes/picture alliance/dpa

With the retirement of the baby boomers, the difficulties in financing pensions in Germany are intensifying. The German pension illusion is becoming more and more apparent. The euro could become the outlet for the problem – and come at a high price for everyone.

The most dangerous crises come so quietly that you only notice them when it is too late. This includes the old-age provision, which has long been smoldering. More than two decades ago, the government of the then Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) wanted to use the Riester pension to compensate for the inevitable reduction in statutory pension insurance benefits due to aging.

And indeed, the pension level of the “corner pensioner” (with an average income and 45 years of insurance) fell from 53.9 percent in 2000 to 48.2 percent today.

In 2002, when the Riester pension was offered for the first time, the strong cohorts of “baby boomers” were between 35 and 45 years old. They would therefore have had around two decades to build up a funded supplementary pension by 2020, when the first generation of “boomers” was able to retire.

But the Riester pension turned out to be a flop. The guarantee of the saved capital, which was enforced by politics, prevented a profitable share investment due to the long-standing low interest rate policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Overpriced products from the financial industry also ate at government subsidies. Now, the baby boomers who are retiring are largely dependent on the statutory pension – and can be lucky if they still have a small company pension.

More productivity is needed

In 2018, the federal government reacted by introducing a “double stop line”: on the one hand, the pension level should not fall below 48 percent and, on the other hand, the pension contribution should not rise above 20 percent of income.

Without a federal subsidy, however, this only works if the incomes of the shrinking number of contributors increase so much that they can pay for the maintenance of the growing crowd of pensioners. However, this is an illusion.

Since the number of retirees who must be supported by every hundred workers will grow from around 34 in 2020 to 44 in 2030, the productivity of the employed would have to increase by 29 percent. Because neither the young nor the old want to work more and longer.

In fact, productivity has fallen over the past six years. Since the tax burden is also at the limit of sustainability, the financial aid for the pension insurance will probably be financed through borrowing – perhaps disguised as a “pension special asset”.

When a growing number of retirees consume more domestically than is produced by a shrinking workforce, the balance in foreign trade deteriorates. The traditional German surplus could turn into a deficit.

No help can be expected from other euro countries, as the ratio of pensioners to those able to work in the euro area as a whole will increase at 26 percent during this decade. As a result, the foreign trade balance of the entire euro area is likely to slip into the red.

Poison for the euro

Foreign trade deficits have to be financed with capital imports. This requires attractive returns. However, higher interest rates are poison for the heavily indebted euro states and a threat to the existence of the euro.

If the ECB keeps interest rates low for this reason, the exchange rate of the euro will fall until domestic production and domestic consumption match again.

Currency devaluation spreads the loss of wealth across all age groups. And it is the valve that takes excess demand pressure out of the cauldron in an aging society that cannot find a solution for pension provision.

Thomas Mayer is founding director of the Flossbach von Storch Research Institute.

