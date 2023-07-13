Home » Germany’s prosperity is shaking: That’s why we have to work more
Business

Germany’s prosperity is shaking: That’s why we have to work more

by admin
Germany’s prosperity is shaking: That’s why we have to work more

Tipping point: Germany’s prosperity is shaking. Getty Images/fhm; Montage: infographic WORLD

In no other industrialized country have working hours fallen as sharply as in Germany. That would not be a problem if productivity increased. But she doesn’t.

Germany’s prosperity is shaking. Falling real wages, a lack of workers and more old people are further signs of growing problems.

Economists call for better incentives to work more and longer. For example, through tax reforms or immediate work permits for immigrants.

The incomes of average earners can no longer keep up with inflation, and the standard of living is collapsing. This will not change until productivity increases. Otherwise, there will soon be dramatic distribution conflicts.

Germany has a problem. The formerly tried and tested prosperity machine has stalled. Despite the economic crisis, employment remains at a high level. But in the middle of society Wages and salaries are only increasing slowly – recently even significantly lower than consumer prices, resulting in a loss of real wages. Such a break in the standard of living is unique in the history of the Federal Republic, and it could in a sense be the foreshadowing of a much greater shock.

See also  Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the national crude steel output was 527 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 6.5% _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy