Germany’s youth: neither income nor training – experts fear “disaster”

Germany’s youth is becoming less independent. The data speak a clear language, especially in a long-term comparison. Half of the 15 to 24-year-olds now live mainly on the income of their parents or other relatives. 38 percent finance themselves with their own gainful employment. Eleven percent of young people get their main income from public services.

Only one percent had their own assets as their main source of income at a young age. The figures come from a survey by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on International Youth Day on August 12 and are based on the results of the 2022 microcensus.

For comparison: in 1992, two years after reunification, the relationship was the other way around. At that time, 50 percent of 15 to 24-year-olds earned their living mainly from their own employment and 42 percent were dependent on relatives, and a further eight percent lived on public services.

