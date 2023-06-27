Gerry Weber closes most of the stores and lays off 400 employees

(Archive image) Soon there will only be 49 Gerry Weber stores in Germany. picture alliance | Franz Perc

On Monday, the Gerry Weber company announced that it would close 122 of its 171 stores and outlets by the end of September this year.

390 jobs are affected by the closures. In addition, 75 other jobs in the central departments in Halle (Westphalia) are to be cut.

The restructuring expert Stefan Meyer says that this new course is “without alternative” if you want to be “robust” on the market in the future.

In 2019, the fashion group Gerry Weber went through insolvency. The company has now announced that it will close most of its branches in Germany. The company wants to position itself “robustly” for the future. A total of 400 jobs are affected by this decision. First reported the “manager magazine” of that.

122 stores, 400 jobs

The company Gerry Weber is in the ongoing restructuring process and would like to concentrate more on its wholesale business in the future, it announced on Monday. Company boss Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus says: “In the future, the fashion manufacturer will focus more on the wholesale business and thus return to its roots.”

In the branch business, the company only wants to limit itself to the healthy core and close loss-making locations. In numbers, this means that 122 of the company’s 171 stores and outlets will be closed by the end of September this year. 390 jobs are affected by the closures.

In addition, 75 other jobs in the central departments in Halle (Westphalia) are to be cut. So far you have been working for Gerry Weber International AG and Life-Style Fashion GmbH. For this purpose, a reconciliation of interests and a social plan are already being discussed, which have been agreed with the works council. The German concession business is also to be discontinued.

Gerry Weber CEO Schindler-Obenhaus: “Gerry Weber is returning to his roots”

Just ten years ago, the course envisaged opening more and more of its own shops. Schindler-Obenhaus says that this course has not proven to be in line with the market and sustainable. The restructuring expert Stefan Meyer said that there was “no alternative” to this new course if one wanted to “protect the core of Gerry Weber that is worth preserving and place the group in the market in a robust, resilient and financially sound manner for the future”. The company will not get another chance to do so.

Restructuring expert Stefan Meyer: “I am convinced that Gerry Weber is now on the right track”

As recently as April, Gerry Weber applied for restructuring proceedings at the Essen district court in accordance with the law on the stabilization and restructuring framework for companies (StaRUG). Shortly thereafter, Gerry Weber Retail GmbH, which bundles the branch business, filed for insolvency under its own responsibility. The process has been running since Monday. Only three years ago, Gerry Weber was able to save himself from the end with the help of insolvency proceedings.

“I am convinced that Gerry Weber is now on the right track and I am confident that the StaRUG procedure can also be successfully completed soon,” says Meyer. “In the last few weeks and months, I have witnessed first-hand how everyone involved struggled over the measures and made the consistent, absolutely necessary cut in the retail business anything but easy in view of the jobs to be cut.”

