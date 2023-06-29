Gerry Weber wants to close most of its branches

The ailing fashion manufacturer Gerry Weber plans to close most of its stores in Germany in the coming months. A total of 122 of the 171 of its own stores and outlets are to be closed by the end of September as part of the restructuring efforts, the company announced. This will also eliminate around 350 full-time jobs. A further 75 jobs are to be cut in the central areas in Halle (Westphalia).

As the press spokeswoman said when asked by BR, 13 branches or outlets will be closed in Bavaria, including in Nördlingen, Nuremberg (Mercado), Ingolstadt (Westpark) and Rosenheim. 14 locations will therefore be continued. These include Bayreuth, Bernau am Chiemsee, Brunnthal and Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Focus on the wholesale business

In the future, the fashion manufacturer will focus more on the wholesale business and thus return to its roots, said company boss Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus. In the branch business, the company will limit itself to the healthy core and close all loss-making locations in Germany. The course taken more than ten years ago of opening more and more of its own shops has proven to be neither market-oriented nor sustainable. A reconciliation of interests and a social plan have already been agreed with the works council for the job cuts.

Renovation Expert: Course “Without Alternative”

The restructuring expert Stefan Meyer, who was appointed by the Essen District Court in the course of the proceedings, emphasized that the course now taken is “there is no alternative in order to protect the core of Gerry Weber that is worth preserving and to position the group for the future as robust, resilient and on a financially solid foundation in the market “.

In April, Gerry Weber International AG applied to the Essen district court for the initiation of restructuring proceedings in accordance with the law on the stabilization and restructuring framework for companies (StaRUG). Shortly thereafter, Gerry Weber Retail GmbH, in which the branch business is bundled, filed for insolvency under self-administration. The bankruptcy proceedings were opened on Monday. Just over three years ago, Gerry Weber had to be saved from bankruptcy with the help of insolvency proceedings. Gerry Weber celebrated its 50th company anniversary at the beginning of March.

According to its own statements, Gerry Weber International AG is one of the largest fashion companies in Europe. The company sells “fashion in the modern classic mainstream” in 54 countries. Gerhard Weber and Udo Hardieck founded Hatex KG on March 1st in Halle/Westphalia. They started with the manufacture and sale of women’s trousers. The brand name Gerry Weber has existed since 1986, the subsidiary brand Taifun since 1989. At the beginning of 2019, Gerry Weber had to file for insolvency once before and British investors took over the company.

With information from dpa and AFP

