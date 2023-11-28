Get 150 pesos on Amazon Mexico when you buy a 1,000-peso gift card and use it to buy an Oster Blender for Christmas and New Year’s dinner

The holiday season is here and Amazon Mexico is offering a special deal for those looking to purchase a gift card. Customers can buy a gift card worth 1,000 pesos or more and receive an additional 150 pesos to use towards the purchase of kitchen or household items. This offer is perfect for those looking to buy a special gift for a loved one or to stock up for Christmas and New Year’s dinner preparations.

One of the items that shoppers can use their gift card towards is the Oster Blender, which is currently priced at 1,690 pesos. This blender comes with automatic programs, reversible technology, and a Blend-N-Go cup, making it a versatile and practical addition to any kitchen. The package also includes a 750 milliliter personal glass for on-the-go use, as well as a tempered glass cup that can withstand high temperatures, ideal for blending hot foods.

For those looking for additional perks, Amazon Mexico offers free shipping on this item, and customers can also sign up for Amazon Prime to enjoy next-day deliveries and weekend scheduling options. There is even a 30-day free trial for new users.

In addition to this offer, Amazon Mexico is also featuring more discounts and promotions on kitchen and home items. From waffle makers to kitchen sets, there are several options available for those looking for great deals.

As always, it’s important to note that prices and availability are subject to change, so interested shoppers should act fast to take advantage of these offers.

For more information and to view the full selection of items available, visit the Amazon Mexico website.