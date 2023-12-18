Get a Mobile Line in Cuba for $8 with ETECSA’s International Super Offer

Get Your Cuban Mobile Line for $8 in Special International Offer

From December 18th to the 23rd, those interested in getting a mobile line in Cuba will have the opportunity to purchase it for a discounted price of around $8. The Cuban Telecommunications Company is offering an “International Super Offer” with a mobile line that includes 250 CUP initial balance and a bonus of 10 GB to browse all networks.

However, there are some important details to note about this offer. Firstly, the promotion is only available through Etecsa’s international distributors, so it cannot be purchased directly from Cuba. Additionally, as the offer is international, it can only be purchased using foreign currency, meaning those with family members or acquaintances abroad will be able to benefit from the discounted price.

The only site where the promotion can be accessed is www.cuba.dtone.com, and specific steps need to be followed to complete the purchase. Once on the website, the “Permanent Cellular Line (+250 CUP+10 GB Promotion)-Price 7.49 USD” option should be checked, and the collection office for the purchase should be selected.

In other Etecsa promotions, any recharge, purchase of ‘Combined Plans’ and ‘Packages’ for an amount equal to or greater than 100 Cuban pesos since December 15th, 2023, will extend the customer’s mobile line life cycle to 330 days.

Additionally, a new international recharge promotion has started, allowing each prepaid customer who receives a recharge of between 500 CUP and 1,250 CUP to quintuple the recharged balance.

For those interested in taking advantage of the “International Super Offer,” the limited time window will be open for purchases until December 23rd.