Get out of the bubble! Digitization is not a startup topic

The digitization of medium-sized companies in particular holds a great opportunity for all of us, not only within Germany, but also beyond national borders in Europe. There are 25 million SMEs in Europe representing a €400 billion market. By providing these companies with digital solutions and supporting them, we can not only strengthen the backbone of our national and European economy, but also develop business models with enormous growth potential for tech companies that solve the problems of European SMEs with digital offers.

One company that is well versed in this area is Qonto. As the European market leader in financial management for SMEs and the self-employed, the company already has expert knowledge in four European countries: France, Germany, Italy and Spain. In order to get more insights into the topic, I asked Lukas Zörner, VP Germany of Qonto, for his assessment: